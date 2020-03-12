CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.54 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.