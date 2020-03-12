Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry Acquires 5,200 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 706.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.