Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.