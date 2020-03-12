Crown Capital Partners (CRN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Crown Capital Partners to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$7.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

