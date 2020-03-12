Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton Sells 12,500 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRWD opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $828,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.52.

