Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton Sells 12,500 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRWD opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $828,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
