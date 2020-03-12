Critical Review: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & DSP Group (OTCMKTS:DSPG)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.49 -$16.04 million N/A N/A DSP Group $117.61 million 2.43 -$1.19 million $0.29 42.90

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.09%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14% DSP Group -1.01% 4.70% 3.51%

Summary

DSP Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.