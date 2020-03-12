Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.80) Per Share

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn ($4.80) per share for the year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$14.12 during trading on Thursday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,677. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $380.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,268 shares of company stock worth $1,113,725. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

