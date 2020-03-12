Credit Suisse Group Cuts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 500

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meggitt to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meggitt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) price target (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 557.09 ($7.33).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 463.50 ($6.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 632.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

