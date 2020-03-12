Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman Acquires 2,000 Shares

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,260.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 182,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,138.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,592. The stock has a market cap of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cowen Inc has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.