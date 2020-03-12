Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $121,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 860,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,987.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cowen Inc has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cowen by 93.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

