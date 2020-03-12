Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

