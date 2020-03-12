CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of CorMedix worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 64.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,552. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

