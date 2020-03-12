Cormark Comments on Diversified Royalty Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year.

DIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 222.48%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

