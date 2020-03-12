CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.76 and last traded at $98.67, with a volume of 41085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.31.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $109,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $58,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $70,377,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

