CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 560 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $58,016.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

