CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $270,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,022.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.41. 47,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

