CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 347 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COR traded down $8.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,253. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

