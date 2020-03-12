Contrasting Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) & Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 3.42 $40.24 million $0.78 16.03 Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.74 $1.94 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Ottawa Savings Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 22.36% 5.71% 0.82% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

