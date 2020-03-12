Contrasting Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) & WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp 34 and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.79 $710,000.00 N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.86 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 3.56% 4.30% 0.51% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

