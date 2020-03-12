Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
NYSE:CAG traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,018. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59.
In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
