Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:CAG traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,018. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

