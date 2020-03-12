Comparing Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & MoneyOnMobile (NASDAQ:MOMT)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 2 3 8 0 2.46 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus target price of $37.16, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and MoneyOnMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 20.47 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -17.53 MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.01 -$9.68 million N/A N/A

MoneyOnMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Risk and Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -30.59% -32.14% -14.42% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

