Comparing Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.10 million 1.04 -$1.68 million N/A N/A CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR $35.53 billion 0.84 $5.00 billion N/A N/A

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -151.96% N/A -262.05% CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -8.45, suggesting that its stock price is 945% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datable Technology and CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

