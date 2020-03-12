Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

CL stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 295,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,019. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

