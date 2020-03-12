Cognizant Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,060 put options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 2,537 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 134,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

