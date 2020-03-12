CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) Stock Price Down 10%

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, approximately 38,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 12,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $4.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.