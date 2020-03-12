Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Director Martin Lambert Purchases 300,000 Shares

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,740. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Civeo Corp has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.53.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Civeo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 730,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

