Citigroup Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,530. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $295.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

