Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTRN stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

