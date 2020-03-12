Circle Road Advisors LP Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Circle Road Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 23.3% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $235.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.8039 dividend. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.