Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 11429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

