Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $720.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as low as $574.96 and last traded at $574.96, with a volume of 25758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $848.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.