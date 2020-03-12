Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Trading Down 4.8%

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.65, 27,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 8,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

