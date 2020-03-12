Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%.

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.