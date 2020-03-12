Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of CKPT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 3,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,126. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

