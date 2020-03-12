Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $415,999.26 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

