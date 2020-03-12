Charles N. Funk Purchases 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MOFG stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 15,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $354.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.