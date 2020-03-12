Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million.

NYSE:CHAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 51,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.40.

CHAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

