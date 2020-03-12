Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Down 0.1%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.