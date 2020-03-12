Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.
CENX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
