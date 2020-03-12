Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.

CENX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

