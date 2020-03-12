Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Luckin Coffee accounts for approximately 2.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LK. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after purchasing an additional 938,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,600,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

LK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

