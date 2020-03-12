Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $839,000 in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Qorvo comprises approximately 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,448,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.47.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

