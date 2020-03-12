Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 579.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 4.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.47 and a 200 day moving average of $273.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $180.81 and a 52 week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

