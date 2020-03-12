Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 7,810 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TLT opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

