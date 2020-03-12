Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,187.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 15,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

