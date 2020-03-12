Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers Acquires 3,500 Shares

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 15,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,028. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

CSFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 465,692 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

