Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CATB. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

