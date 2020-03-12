Casey’s General Stores Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

