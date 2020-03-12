Carter Bank and Trust Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Carter Bank and Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CARE opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.