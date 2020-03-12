Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 2,788 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $124,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $565,149.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $640,204.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,814. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

