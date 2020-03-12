Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 5,109 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $227,912.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,164,768.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $498,576.40.

On Monday, December 23rd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $89,089.20.

On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $348,475.40.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,814. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

